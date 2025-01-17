Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,336,000 after acquiring an additional 68,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,916,000 after purchasing an additional 219,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,034,000 after purchasing an additional 359,005 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after buying an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $126.15.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,768.54. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,670 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.