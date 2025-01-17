Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 42,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

