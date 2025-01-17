Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $7,692,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $10,292,166.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,802,081.72. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,973 shares of company stock valued at $53,986,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.