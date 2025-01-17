Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 167 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in eBay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $105,506,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $71,593,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,573,579 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 9,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 585,013 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after buying an additional 578,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at $33,575,066.07. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

