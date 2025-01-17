Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,016,000 after buying an additional 113,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,665,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,909,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.62.
S&P Global Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $504.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.36.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.