Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 31.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3,069.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.56. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.