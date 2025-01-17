Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $115,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 234.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $10.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

