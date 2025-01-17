Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 102.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $118.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

