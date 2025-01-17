Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 63.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BKN stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.