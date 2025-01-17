Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 20.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $224,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

