Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702,585 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,833,000 after buying an additional 124,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,127,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,274,000 after buying an additional 256,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,504,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,150,000 after buying an additional 190,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,616,000 after acquiring an additional 541,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $119.97 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $1.0522 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

