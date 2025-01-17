Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 2.2 %

PCH stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 857.14%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.