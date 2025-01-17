Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,519 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,660,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,570 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 23.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 60.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 55,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJT opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $5.81.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

