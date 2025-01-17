Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,929 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 341,293 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

