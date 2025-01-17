Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank increased its holdings in Cencora by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Cencora by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $240.51 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.72.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cencora

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,696 shares of company stock worth $22,862,734. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.60.

Read Our Latest Report on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.