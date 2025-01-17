Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 126,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 5,985.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

NYSE MET opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

