Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 933 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 75,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $56.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $33,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,891.55. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $100,848. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.99.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

