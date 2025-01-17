Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,604,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,118,000 after buying an additional 267,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after acquiring an additional 520,113 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,042,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,138 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,472 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,937,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,287,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

