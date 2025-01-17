Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 213.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31.4% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,437.45. This represents a 33.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $560.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.89.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $546.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.41 and a 12-month high of $577.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $548.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

