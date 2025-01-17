Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $176.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $188.52 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $198.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $2,462,487. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

