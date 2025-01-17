Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.72. 35,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 49,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$120.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Elsley bought 40,000 shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$75,072.00. Also, Senior Officer Guillermo Torre purchased 17,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,277.77. Insiders have acquired a total of 86,140 shares of company stock valued at $161,456 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

