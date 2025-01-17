CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.86. CareDx has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,600. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 1,085.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,140,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,248,000 after buying an additional 1,960,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CareDx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,503,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 353,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 696,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

