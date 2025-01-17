Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Carriage Services by 613.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,791.48. The trade was a 12.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CSV opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $606.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

