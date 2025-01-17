CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.

NYSE CBRE opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,320,000 after buying an additional 993,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,204,000 after acquiring an additional 692,697 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,518,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,287,000 after acquiring an additional 453,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,820,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

