Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives $275.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,696 shares of company stock valued at $22,862,734. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $240.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.72. Cencora has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $253.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

