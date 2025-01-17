Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 17,820,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 38,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 103,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 65,921 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 435,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

