Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRL. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. CLSA cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $165.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.95. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $160.85 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.