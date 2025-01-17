Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

CHMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.38. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently -39.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

Featured Stories

