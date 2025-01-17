Choice Hotels International’s (CHH) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $129.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $145.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.27.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.04. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $1,042,480.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $58,656,336.70. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.