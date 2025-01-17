CIBC Cuts ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target to C$49.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of ADENTRA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on ADENTRA from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of TSE:ADEN opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $886.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.57. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

