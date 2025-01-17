Citigroup Cuts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $95.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Get AGCO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AGCO has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $130.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $94.92.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 22.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,791,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,323,000 after purchasing an additional 391,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AGCO by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,187,000 after purchasing an additional 335,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.