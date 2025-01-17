Citigroup Cuts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $835.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $985.00 to $835.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $758.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $782.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals has a one year low of $545.16 and a one year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,326,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after buying an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,968,000 after buying an additional 105,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

