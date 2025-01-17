Citigroup Lowers Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $35.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

WY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

