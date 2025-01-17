Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CFG opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.