Clarkson’s (CKN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($55.06) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 4,375 ($53.53) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,906.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,885.38. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 3,360 ($41.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,675 ($57.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,632.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

