CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 310.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,125,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,519,000 after purchasing an additional 851,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,503,000 after buying an additional 719,093 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 892,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 715,891 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 552.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 479,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 479,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,285.15. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,686 shares of company stock worth $2,228,084. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

