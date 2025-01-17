CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 274.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,528 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in CNB Financial by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCNE. StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CNB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

CCNE stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $503.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

