Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,052.42. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 933 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

CTSH opened at $77.43 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

