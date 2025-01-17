Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $66.75 Average PT from Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price target on Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBSH

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,151,994 shares in the company, valued at $71,170,189.32. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $64,320.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,684.23. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,398 shares of company stock worth $2,504,665 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 24.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.