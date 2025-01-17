CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get CommScope alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COMM

CommScope Price Performance

COMM opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. CommScope has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,623,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,023,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,023,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in CommScope by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,303,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after buying an additional 975,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,074,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.