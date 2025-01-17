Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

CHCT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHCT

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $556.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,066.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.