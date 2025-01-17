Comparing APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A APA 24.36% 27.86% 7.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Columbine Valley Resources and APA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 APA 4 10 4 1 2.11

Insider & Institutional Ownership

APA has a consensus target price of $30.55, suggesting a potential upside of 21.47%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

83.0% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -52.36, indicating that its share price is 5,336% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and APA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A APA $9.19 billion 1.01 $2.86 billion $7.08 3.55

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

APA beats Columbine Valley Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally. APA Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

