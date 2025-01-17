Comparing Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -160.36% -115.74% Biostage N/A N/A -174.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aethlon Medical and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 879.71%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Biostage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Biostage”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 17.50 -$12.21 million ($2.82) -0.25 Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aethlon Medical. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Biostage on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

