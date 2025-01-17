Comparing Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) & Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 18.19% 14.41% 1.98% Empire State Realty Trust 6.22% 2.73% 1.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Empire State Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $109.19 million 1.25 $19.72 million $0.36 7.24 Empire State Realty Trust $739.57 million 2.16 $53.24 million $0.27 35.54

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lument Finance Trust and Empire State Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Empire State Realty Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.03%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.84%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Lument Finance Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years. As of September 30, 2023, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units across three multifamily properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.