Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMPX shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.92. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

