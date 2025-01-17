ConocoPhillips Q2 EPS Reduced by Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.65.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

COP stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $135.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

