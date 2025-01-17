Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 359.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

