Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Cut to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $184.66 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $176.51 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,778,841. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.