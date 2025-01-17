Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Truist Financial

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $184.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $176.51 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $6,089,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,800.92. This trade represents a 77.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,172 shares of company stock worth $16,778,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 568.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 318.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.