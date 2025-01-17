Contrasting Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) & LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LifeVantage and Checkpoint Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $200.16 million 1.58 $2.94 million $0.32 79.06 Checkpoint Therapeutics $47,000.00 3,459.87 -$51.85 million ($1.84) -1.81

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Checkpoint Therapeutics. Checkpoint Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 2 0 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LifeVantage and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LifeVantage currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.55%. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.36%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of LifeVantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of LifeVantage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LifeVantage and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 2.11% 29.24% 12.82% Checkpoint Therapeutics N/A N/A -659.07%

Risk & Volatility

LifeVantage has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix. The company also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, it offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website and network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors. It is developing Olafertinib, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103 for the treatment of various advanced and metastatic solid tumor cancers; and Anti-Carbonic Anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a product candidate in preclinical trials to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with Adimab, LLC for the development of Cosibelimab; NeuPharma, Inc., to develop and commercialize Olafertinib; and Jubilant Biosys Limited for the development and commercialization of novel compounds that inhibit BET bromodomains. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

